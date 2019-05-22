ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A "senior prank" crossed the line into being a crime at a North Carolina high school, police said.

Doors at Roanoke Rapids High School were glued shut. Trees were covered in toilet paper, windows were spray painted and floors were coated with vegetable oil, according to WNCN.

The school could not open Tuesday because of the vandalism.

The damage was estimated at $4,000-$7,000.

The floors were made of wood, so some sections will have to be fixed -- if possible. The cost also includes replacing the locks.

Security cameras caught images of the vandals, so Police Chief Bobby Martin says it's only a matter of time before they're arrested.

Police said once they find the people responsible, they will face misdemeanor charges.

A school official said those responsible could be barred from walking at graduation.

