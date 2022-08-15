More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas being recalled

Home Run Inn's "Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza" is being recalled for possibly containing possible metal pieces.

WASHINGTON — About 13,099 pounds of frozen Home Run Inn pizza is being recalled because there may be metal in the pizza, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday.

The recall explains the pizzas may be contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically metal."

The company said it became aware of the issue after consumers reported finding metal in their pizzas.

The recall is only for the 33.5 oz "Home run Inn Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza," with a best by date of Dec. 3, 2022.

The recalled product, which was produced June 6, has an establishment number "EST. 1848-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed injuries or adverse reactions due to the possible contamination, according to the press release. The recalled pizzas were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then distributed to retailers.

The USDA food inspectors urge consumers not to eat the frozen pizzas if they have purchased them. The recall was issued as a "Class I," which means it is "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," according to the USDA website.

Consumers can contact Home Run Inn Frozen Foods at 630-783-9696 with any questions about the recall.