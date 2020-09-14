House hearing to examine Postmaster General’s potential conflicts of interest

DeJoy was put in charge of the Postal Service in June and set in motion a series of policy changes that have delayed mail and sparked concern.

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House subcommittee will hold a hearing Monday to look into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s potential conflicts of interest and if his leadership could jeopardize the Postal Service.

DeJoy faces scrutiny from Congress for U.S. Postal Service changes that some fear will slow delivery of mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 elections.

He was put in charge of the Postal Service in June after a career in logistics and set in motion a series of policy changes that have delayed mail and sparked concern over the agency’s ability to process a flood of mail-in ballots expected this fall due to coronavirus fears.

DeJoy is not scheduled to appear at Monday's hearing.

The hearing is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

House Democrats said last week that they will investigate whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy encouraged employees at his business to contribute to Republican candidates and then reimbursed them in the guise of bonuses, a violation of campaign finance laws.

Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported. Two former employees told the newspaper that DeJoy would later give bigger bonuses to reimburse for the contributions.

It’s not illegal to encourage employees to contribute to candidates but it is illegal to reimburse them as a way of avoiding federal campaign contribution limits.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement Tuesday that if the allegations are true, “DeJoy could face criminal exposure — not only for his actions in North Carolina, but also for lying to our Committee under oath.”