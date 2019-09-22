The 71st Annual Emmy Awards are just around the corner. On Sunday night, televisions biggest stars will be honored at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This year marks the first time in Emmy history that the ceremony will not have a host. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said Wednesday that going hostless allows more time to salute departing shows, including "Game of Thrones."

The HBO fantasy saga, which ended its run this past season, is the top nominee with a record-setting 32 nominations.

Other front runners include “Barry,” “Better Call Saul,” “This Is Us” and “Veep,” which all have multiple nominations. New series “Dead to Me” and “Russian Doll” are also starting off their first seasons strong with Emmy nods for both shows.

If you're planning to watch the Emmys Sunday night, here's everything you need to know.

How to Watch the 2019 Emmy Awards

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2019

Time: 8 p.m. EDT

Location: Microsoft Theater - Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: Fox

How to Watch the Red Carpet Pre-show

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will be broadcasting live from the Emmys red carpet starting at 6 p.m. EDT. Actors will be interviewed as they arrive for the ceremony.

Viewers can stream the show on PeopleTV, People.com, EW.com or Twitter.

How to stream the Emmy Awards

Fox's website or the Fox app (subscription needed)

fubtoTV (free trial available)

Sling TV (free trial available)