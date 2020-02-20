PORT HURON, Mich. — A human brain in a jar was seized last week from international mail near the U.S.-Canada border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said the brain was in a clear glass mason jar without any paperwork or documentation. The specimen was taken from a Canadian mail truck that had just crossed the Blue Water Bridge for inspection in Marysville, Mich.

The shipment containing the brain was labeled "Antique Teaching Specimen."

CBP said the shipment came from Toronto and was destined for Kenosha, Wisc.

“Individuals looking to import shipments such as this, need to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to,” Area Port Director Michael Fox said.

Agricultural specialists in Port Huron are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the "final disposition of the specimen."

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter