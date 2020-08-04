LAREDO, Texas — They came from all over.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents say nearly three dozen people crammed into the back of a tractor-trailer to get smuggled into the United States – but they didn’t get far.

The truck was stopped early Sunday morning at a checkpoint north of Laredo, Texas, for an immigration inspection, and a Border Patrol K-9 alerted its handler to the trailer.

Agents opened it up and found 32 people, including one child, inside. CPB says they came from Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, and El Salvador.

According to Border Patrol, the driver is a U.S. citizen and was taken into custody.

"Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, smugglers continue to endanger the lives of individuals they exploit and the health and safety of our Nation,” CPB said in a news release.

“U.S. Border Patrol agents strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

RELATED: Millions of immigrants won't get emergency pandemic benefits because of work status

RELATED: Trump administration urged to free migrants as coronavirus surges

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter