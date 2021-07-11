300 volunteers search for missing Wisconsin mother of four

Ashley Miller, 33, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin was last seen Sept. 23 near Lake Lena in Minnesota. Her car was found in nearby Graces Lake.

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — It's now been six weeks since Ashley Miller's family has seen or heard from the bright, loving 33-year-old.

Trisha Henderson, Miller's aunt, said her sister received notice that Miller's car was found in Graces Lake on Sept. 24.

"Her purse was in there with all her belongings," said Henderson. "Since that day, which has been over six weeks, we have not heard anything from her. And that is not her character."

Henderson, who describes Miller as fun, funny, and a doting mother, said their tight-knit family has been worried sick.

"My heart sank to my stomach, and I haven’t been the same since. None of us have," she said.

Henderson, along with another one of Ashley's aunts, Carrie Miller, helped orchestrate a massive search Sunday in Pine County. More than 300 volunteers, organized into groups of 20, combed through brush near Lake Lena, where the family says Ashley Miller was last seen Sept. 23.

Ashley Miller's aunts, Trisha (L) and Carrie (R), organized the search. They both said they were touched by the large turnout.

"It literally puts chills in your body," said Trisha. "Everybody is here for one reason. All of it’s for Ashley. All for Ashley, get her home. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/7UyxDBlAEa — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) November 7, 2021

Both Henderson and Carrie Miller said they were touched by the showing of support.

"This is a feeling like nothing we have ever experienced as a family," said Carrie Miller. "The amount of support that we’ve had today from people we don’t know has been incredible."

Sunday, the Pine County Sheriff's Office did not comment on the search efforts or investigation.

The family says there is a $20,000 reward being offered for any credible information leading to Ashley's return. In addition to offering information to law enforcement, the family says they have hired private investigators.

More than 300 people have shown up to search for Ashley Miller. The 33-year-old mother of four was last seen Sept. 23 around Lake Lena, 25 miles of Hinckley, MN in Pine County. Tonight on @kare11 at 10, the effort to #BringAshleyHome pic.twitter.com/aIK3gH4AMl — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) November 7, 2021

Charlynn Williams, one of the volunteers Sunday, said the experience was emotional.

"Because we're looking for so many possibilities," Williams said.

Williams said two of her family members have gone missing, and she empathizes with Miller's family.