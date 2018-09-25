Bill Cosby was sentenced Tuesday for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his gated estate. The former TV star and comedian is the first to be sentenced in the #MeToo era, continuing the fall from grace for the man once known as ‘America’s Dad.’

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. Among them is a woman from Spring Hill -- Kaya Thompson, who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged incident. Thompson was a model and actress. She didn’t want to talk specifically about what happened to her in 1988, because she didn’t want to revisit the disgust and shame it caused.

“It felt like you just have to put it in God’s hands, but you won’t really see any resolution,”

Thompson said of the hopelessness she once felt.

She finally did see resolution Tuesday, as Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. Thompson said after all these years, she feels like she can finally exhale.

“I didn’t expect to cry at all, but it feels like I am coming out from under a rock, a 30-year rock or something,” she said. “Of course, it’s been a process. It’s not all one minute, but it’s really affirming to know that the public does not approve of this.”

Thompson, who is represented by attorney Gloria Allred, said she didn’t care so much about how long Cosby’s sentence was. She’s just glad he’ll face the consequences and won’t be able to hurt anyone else.

Meanwhile, she said she’s praying for him.

“That he wants to come close to God,” she explained. “That he wants to be honest with himself and others and figure out the right way, the way to put your right foot first.”

