BATON ROUGE, La. — Hazing rituals that included pledges having to climb into and spend time in ice machines, stare into melting crates of frozen ice as Tony Chachere’s-spiced water fell into your eyes and lying face down on a basketball court full of broken glass as you were pelted by milk crates and urinated upon were some of the incidents described in arrest warrants used in the arrests of nine DKE fraternity members at LSU.

The harrowing ordeals were laid out in detail in the warrants that led to four of the fraternity members being charged with felonies including second-degree battery and one being accused of false imprisonment.

The men arrested, ranging from ages 19 to 23, were members of Delta Kappa Epsilon. Their charges range from misdemeanor hazing to felony second-degree battery and false imprisonment.

The arrest warrant for Cade Rain Duckworth of Lafayette, who faced the most extensive list of counts that included second-degree battery and false imprisonment, detailed some of the victims’ accounts of the events that occurred at times between August 20, 2018 and December 8, 2018.

In the warrant that is five pages long, one pledge describes having to get into a ‘table position’ in a ‘black room’ on the second floor of the Delta Kappa Epsilon House. That position was said to be on your hands and knees with a straight back so that you could be used as a table. The pledge said that while in the position, fraternity members played dice on his back and tried to extinguish cigarettes on him. He said that he ran away to avoid being burned.

A second pledge described having to get into an ice machine while in his underwear. The machine was said to be half filled with water and half with frozen ice. He said he was made to stay in the machine for 30-45 minutes. He said he did not get out because he was afraid of being beaten.

The pledge told officers that after he got out, he was made to go to a basketball court that had broken glass on it and to lie down with another pledge and that both were sprayed with a hose, had milk crates thrown at them and were urinated on.

One victim described having to take a “new boy shower,” which required holding a milk crate filled with ice and an irritant, often Tony Chachere’s cayenne pepper, above their head, while looking up into the crate and standing under a cold shower. The shower caused the ice to melt and the irritant to drop into the pledge’s eyes causing pain and discomfort.

Police said a search of the Delta Kappa Epsilon house revealed a “chapter room” on the third floor of the house, as the pledges described, along with several milk crates all around the house, but especially the showers on the second floor and the shower in the outdoor ice room. Glass was also seen on the basketball court.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, all 9 mugshots of the students arrested have not been made available.

9 LSU fraternity members arrested after alleged hazing incident Malcolm Mcniece is one of nine LSU students arrested for alleged hazing incident. He was charged with 4 counts of criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 Gatson Eymard is one of nine LSU students arrested after hazing incident. He is charged with 1 count of criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of s Garrett Sanders is one of nine LSU students arrested after alleged hazing incident. He is charged with principal to criminal hazing (misdemeanor) Joseph Harkrider is one of nine LSU students arrested for alleged hazing incident. He is charged with 1 count of criminal hazing (misdemeanor) Duckworth: 3 counts of criminal hazing;1 count of att. 2nd degree battery (felony); 1 count of 2nd degree battery (felony), 1 count false imprisonment Charles Breckenridge: 1 count of Principal to Criminal Hazing and 1 count of criminal hazing - representative duty to report