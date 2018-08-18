SAN BERNARDINO -- A California woman says her husband was arrested by Immigration and Customs Officials while he was taking her to the hospital to have a baby, CBS reports.

Joel Arrona was arrested Wednesday in San Bernardino, California, as he stopped for gas with his wife and is in custody pending "removal proceedings," the federal agency said in a statement.

Maria del Carmen Venegas says she was forced to drive herself to the hospital. She had a boy by Caesarian section.

"I feel very bad right now," Venegas told CBS Los Angeles in Spanish at the hospital as she held her son. "My husband needs to be here. He had to wait for his son for so long, and someone just took him away."

