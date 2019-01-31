Hundreds of immigrants were told to show up to court on Thursday or risk being deported. But, immigration attorneys told CBS that many of those hearings aren't happening because the dates ICE provided are fake.

Attorneys in Illinois, Florida, Texas and Virginia said some of their clients were issued Notices to Appear (NTA) for hearings scheduled Jan. 31. But when the attorneys called the courts to confirm the hearings, they learned they didn't exist.

Because of a Supreme Court ruling last summer, ICE is required to give court dates with court notices. CBS reported most notices don't actually reflect scheduled hearings.

"There will be another episode of mass confusion in the immigration courts (Thursday) as a result of the DHS's decision to issue Notice to Appear with fake immigration court dates," Brian Casson, a Virginia-based attorney, said to CBS.

An ICE spokesperson was not able to provide a comment to CBS before publication.

Before last summer's Supreme Court decision, ICE officials would send immigrants NTAs with dates "TBD" or "to be determined." Actual dates would come later.

The Pereira v. Sessions ruling banned the practice of using "TBD" and requires all notices to use actual dates.

But attorneys say systems weren't in place for ICE to see court schedules, so officials issued fake dates instead. Multiple attorneys told CBS that immigrants were told to appear on weekends, midnight and dates that didn't exist, like Sept. 31.

Last October, CBS said hundreds of immigrants received phony NTAs. An immigration lawyers' organization said when they showed up to court they found "extraordinarily long lines" amid "complete dysfunction and confusion."

Read the full report from CBS here.

