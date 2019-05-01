An Arizona woman who was accused of sending a man she only went on one date with more than 65,000 text messages actually sent more — a lot more.

The Arizona Republic reports Jaqueline Ades, 31, sent the victim more than 159,000 texts over a 10-month period starting in the summer of 2017.

One text read "I'd make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones,” according to The Arizona Republic.

Court documents obtained by the Arizona Republic showed that the victim told authorities he was receiving about 500 text messages a day.

12News reported after contacting police about the stalking, the victim told detectives he saw Ades in his home via security camera while he was out of the country.

When police arrived, they found her in the bath of the home and arrested her.

The Arizona Republic reports when police asked her what she gave an unexpected answer.

"I guess that I made up a whole scenario in my head where I live here, so I came here and pretended that's what was happening," Ades allegedly told the officer.

Ades failed to appear for her court date on the arrest and continued to send the victim threatening text messages, including threats that she “wanted to wear his body parts and bathe in his blood,” 12News reported.

Paradise Valley officers arrested Ades in Phoenix May 8 after she failed to appear to multiple court hearings, according to court The Arizona Republic.

Court documents show that Ades was being held without bond after she pleaded not guilty to stalking and criminal trespassing charges. The lawyer representing the victim told The Arizona Republic her trial was set to begin Feb. 5.

