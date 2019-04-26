MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Teenagers vacationing in Myrtle Beach this summer will be faced with some stricter rules. The City of Myrtle Beach will be enforcing a curfew for anyone 17 and under.

Teens can be fined as much as $500 dollars or even spend up to 30 days in jail if they're not off the streets between midnight and 6 a.m. -- with few exceptions. Parents can be charged, too, the city says.

According to our sister-station WLTX, minors are allowed out during the restricted hours if they're accompanied by a parent or guardian or if there is an emergency. There are also a few other exceptions for if the kids are going directly to or from work, if they're traveling between states, if they're involved in an adult-supervised recreational activity or if they're out exercising their first amendment rights or legally emancipated from their parents.

