An overflowing trash can. A splattered counter and sink. Open medical kits, floor debris and a used soda cup.

Army veteran Christopher Wilson did not expect to see all that when he entered his room at a VA clinic in Salt Lake City earlier this month. Now images of the mess shared by his father online have prompted an apology from the clinic's chief of staff.

That's according to local station KUTV, which reports that an April 5 podiatry appointment led Wilson to the disheveled room. He did what many would do in the age of the smartphone and snapped a few pics for documentation. Wilson's father, Stephen Wilson, shared the photos on Twitter last week — and even tagged President Trump.

"Very unprofessional, unsanitary and disrespectful," Wilson's father wrote. "Please retweet. Maybe @realDonaldTrump will see it."

My son is a Veteran of the United States Army. He went to the #VA in Salt Lake City yesterday. This was the condition of the room he was seen in. Very unprofessional, unsanitary and disrespectful. Please retweet. Maybe @realDonaldTrump will see it. pic.twitter.com/P4CMQeE74t — Stephen Wilson (@GR8_2B_alive) April 27, 2018

Whether Trump saw the photos remains unknown, but the head of the Utah VA clinic did.

"I was taken aback by the condition of the room," Dr. Karen Gribbin, the chief of staff, told KUTV. "Mr Wilson should not have been placed in that room in that condition."

Responding to the photos on Saturday, the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System said the photos appear to depict "a room where casts are put on patients with diabetic ulcers," the station reported.

Wilson, who served two tours in Iraq, told KUTV he expected to have been moved to a different room that day, but that staffers "didn't acknowledge" the mess. His father posted an update to Twitter on April 28, saying the VA stated that "sometimes medicine is messy" and it would "review policies."

.update #VA is going to “review policies”. Says “sometimes medicine is messy.” Casts for diabetic vets done in this room. Not acceptable conditions for anyone. Just clean up between patients! Garbage on the counter, no place to wash hands, instruments not cleaned. #Yuck — Stephen Wilson (@GR8_2B_alive) April 28, 2018

