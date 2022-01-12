'Indiana Jones 5' trailer released, movie title revealed

Indiana Jones is back.

WASHINGTON — Disney and Lucasfilm revealed Thursday that the fifth Indiana Jones movie is titled "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

The announcement came along with the release of the movie's official trailer, which features the return of Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones along with some new cast members.

The film is the first in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg. James Mangold, who directed "Logan," "Ford v Ferrari" and "Walk the Line" has taken over the director's chair for this chapter.

In September, the 80-year-old Ford appeared at the D23 Expo with co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and suggested this would be his last time donning the hat and holding the whip of Indiana Jones, one of the two characters that made him famous.

“This is it," he said, as shouts of “no” came from the crowd. "I will not fall down for you again.”

The 37-year-old Waller-Bridge said at the time Ford showed no signs of slowing down, saying “I had the time of my life making this movie,” and “keeping up with this guy is exhausting.”

The trailer shows Ford cracking that whip in front of a group of heavily armed henchmen with Waller-Bridge at his side.

The movie also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas. "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

