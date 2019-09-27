An Indianapolis woman was found guilty of battery and neglect for injecting feces into her son's IV bag.

Tiffany Alberts was found not guilty of attempted murder.

In 2016, her 15-year-old son was having leukemia treatments at Riley Hospital for Children. Alberts was caught on video injecting the feces into the IV and later admitted to it.

Doctors said the infections caused hypotension and septic shock, requiring him to be on a dangerous drug to control his blood pressure. At one point he had to be intubated and went on a ventilator. Doctors also said it interfered with the best time to be treating the boy's leukemia.

Doctors said if the teen had received any chemotherapy while he still had bacteria in his blood, he would have died.

Alberts will now face sentencing on December 6.

Tiffany Alberts was found guilty of battery and neglect for injecting feces into her son's IV bag.

Via WTHR