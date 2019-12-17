NEW PALESTINE, Ind — A New Palestine police officer wasn't about to let the kids have all the fun on Monday's snow day!

Officer Wade Whitaker stopped by on his patrol to engage a group of boys in a snowball fight.

Jason Collins shared video of the interaction on Twitter and said he wondered if one of the boys may have done something wrong when he saw Whitaker pull up, but instead, the officer just wanted to join in on the fun.

"(I) just thought it was awesome to see him engage the boys. They talked about it all night!" Collins said in a tweet to WTHR.

There's a chance for more fun Tuesday as snow continues to fall overnight and several school districts are already delaying classes due to weather Tuesday morning.