The license plate on a vehicle found in the Ohio River on the Indiana border matched the plate in a 2002 missing person's case.

AURORA, Ind. — Detectives from the Indiana State Police post at Versailles are helping with an investigation into a 2002 missing persons case involving an Ohio woman and her two children.

A vehicle connected to the case from Delhi Township, Ohio was located in the Ohio River near Aurora, Indiana.

In April 2002, the Delhi Township Police Department began investigating the disappearance of Stephanie Van Nguyen, 26, and her two children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Nguyen was last known to be driving her 1997 Nissan Pathfinder.

Information gathered at the time indicated that Nguyen left a note that she was going to drive into the Ohio River. Her vehicle was not located at the time.

The Delhi Township Police Department began looking into the case again recently and a more thorough search of the river using side sonar scan technology led divers to a vehicle that matched the description of Nguyen’s Pathfinder. The license plate on the vehicle confirmed the vehicle belonged to Nguyen.

Dive teams from Ohio and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources worked to bring the vehicle to the surface after it was located more than 50 feet underwater and 100 yards from the river bank.