Indiana woman attempts 24-hour wakesurfing world record

Lori Keeton is a Hoosier native who has turned her passion of wake surfing into an effort to give back to veterans.

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana woman is attempting to break a Guinness World Record by wakesurfing for 24 hours straight, while raising money for local veterans.

"The minute I saw the sport, I fell in love with it," Keeton said. "I've been surfing for 17 years."

Keeton is attempting the once-in-a-lifetime feat to help raise money for Wake For Warriors, a nonprofit group that teaches local veterans how to do water sports.

"We do everything from wakeboarding to surfing to barefooting or whatever the veterans have interest in," Keeton said. "I can teach people to surf laying down, sitting, we have adaptive chairs that they can sit into."

She's now expanding her way to give back, by going for the Guinness World Record of surfing 24 hours to raise money for the nonprofit.

"They're flying in three Guinness world judges to come in and do the 24-hour set," Keeton said. "They will each judge eight hours apiece to get it done."

Keeton said due to Guinness World Record rules, she will have to take about 10-minute breaks every four hours to allow bathroom breaks for judges.

Last year, Keeton set the world record for wakesurfing for eight hours straight; this year, she hopes to beat it with two boats.

"So every four hours, we will refuel, and I will start surfing on the second boat," Keeton said.

It will be no easy task.

"I pack three liters of Pedialyte on my back that I can drink while I'm surfing, and I also pack food," Keeton said.

According to Keeton, she'll be burning 25,000 to 30,000 calories in the 24-hour wakesurf.

"To eat that many calories and to plan how much I need to keep my body from crashing and to keep my energy up, and then, just the mental challenge of just doing the same thing for 24 hours is a challenge. All day and all night," Keeton said.

Keeton believes she can do it, for those who fought to protect our country.

"If we didn't have veterans like that, we wouldn't get to enjoy our freedom that we have every day," Keeton said.

Keeton will start the 24-hour attempt Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. on Raccoon Lake in Park County. All proceeds will go directly to Wake for Warriors. You can donate at this link.