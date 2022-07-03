Indianapolis woman celebrates by buying, giving away hundreds of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies

On her birthday, a woman bought 670 boxes of cookies at sales stands at Indianapolis Walmart stores. They weren't for her.

INDIANAPOLIS — Penny and Anna sold a lot of Girl Scout Cookies over the weekend.

The girls were selling cookies at the Walmart at East 73rd Street and Keystone Avenue when a generous woman named Desi asked them to give her their "cookie pitch." When they were done, Desi told the girls it was her birthday and bought their whole supply — 110 boxes of cookies.

But the cookies weren't for her.

Desi asked the girls to give the boxes to Walmart customers as they came out of the store.

It turns out Desi went to every Walmart in Indianapolis that day and did the same thing. She bought 670 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies and gave them all away.

That's $3,000 worth of cookies.

While many of the cookies went to Walmart shoppers, Desi did bring some back to her job at Menards, where she spread the sweet treats throughout the store with her manager to help boost morale and share smiles with her coworkers.

"She walked around the store with me and individually delivered cookies and smiles to every employee we could find on my birthday and again the next day to those we might have missed," Desi said.

Desi told 13News anchor Scott Swan she beat cancer and was celebrating her birthday and feeling thankful for life.

"I was happy I was here another day," she said.

Her generosity made an impact.