Essential information you need to get ready for Sunday's 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, the showcase race of the Verizon IndyCar Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:
START TIME: Two-time Olympic slopestyle skiing medalist Nick Goepper will serve as the grand marshall and will call drivers to report to their cars. The "Command to Start Engines" will commence at 12:14 p.m. ET followed by the green flag at 12:21 p.m. ET.
RACE DISTANCE: The Indy 500 is 200 laps around the legendary 2.5 mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a total of 500 miles.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Kelly Clarkson will perform the national anthem prior to the race. Clarkson previously sang the anthem at the 2011 Indy 500 when she collaborated with Seal.
TV/RADIO SCHEDULE: ABC will broadcast the race and has a pre-race show beginning at 11 a.m. ET. For radio, all Verizon IndyCar Series races are broadcast live on the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network, Sirius 219, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and on the INDYCAR Mobile app.
WEATHER: The Weather Channel is forecasting temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for Sunday's race. The Indy 500 should begin under partly cloudy skies before giving way to sunshine. Rain is not in the forecast.
LAST TIME: In the 101st running, Takuma Sato held off Helio Castroneves, who was attempting to tie the all-time record by winning for the fourth time. Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Indy 500.
LINEUP: Indianapolis native Ed Carpenter won the pole, but Team Penske drivers grabbed the next three spots in Fast Nine qualifying last Sunday.
Here's the starting lineup for the Indianapolis 500 (car number in parentheses):
ROW 1
1. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet
2. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet
3. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet
ROW 2
4. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet
5. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda
6. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet
ROW 3
7. (13) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet
8. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet
9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda
ROW 4
10. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet
11. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet
12. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda
ROW 5
13. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda
14. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda
15. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet
ROW 6
16. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda
17. (32) Kyle Kaiser, Chevrolet
18. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda
ROW 7
19. (33) James Davison, Chevrolet
20. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet
21. (29) Carlos Munoz, Honda
ROW 8
22. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet
23. (25) Stefan Wilson, Honda
24. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet
ROW 9
25. (26) Zach Veach, Honda
26. (64) Oriol Servia, Honda
27. (66) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet
ROW 10
28. (7) Jay Howard, Honda
29. (10) Ed Jones, Honda
30. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda
ROW 11
31. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda
32. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda
33. (17) Conor Daly, Honda