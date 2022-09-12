MINNEAPOLIS — Bloomington Jefferson freshman football player Ethan Glynn is making progress 10 days after suffering a serious injury.
According to his CaringBridge page, Ethan was taken off a ventilator and is now talking.
"We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest," Ethan's parents said on their son's CaringBridge page in a journal entry. "Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words 'roll tide'…today they removed 'E' from the vent and those were the first words out of his mouth. The smile and twinkle in his eyes is priceless. This was a huge step, and we couldn’t be more thankful to reach this milestone at this point. He still has a long journey but this week is off to a great start!"
Glynn suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury while playing for his high school football team Sept. 2. The impact from a tackle left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.
Glynn underwent two separate surgeries a few days after the surgery, which his parents say went well. One of the surgeries was to remove and repair vertebrae in his neck, and the other addressed bone fragments.
