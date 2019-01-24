The cost of insulin for a person with Type 1 Diabetes nearly doubled in the span of five years, according to a new study.

The nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute found the annual cost for the typical patient went from $2,864 in 2012 to $5,705 in 2016. That's an increase of 99.2 percent.

According to Reuters, the numbers are the combined amounts paid by both the patient and their insurance. Rebates paid later were not included.

The skyrocketing cost of insulin has led to stories of people rationing the drug in order to make ends meet, putting their own lives in danger.

