Nation World

Investigators looking for SC woman after puppy found alive in trash compactor

Those handling the investigation believe the dog, which was rescued from the machinery, "appeared" in the compactor between 3 p.m. and 3:17 p.m.
Credit: Horry County Police Department
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators are trying to understand how, over a 17-minute period on Thursday, a puppy ended up in a county trash compactor - and they believe a woman seen in the area may be key to finding out.

The Horry County Police Department has released a basic description of a woman who was in the area of the County Solid Waste Authority's recycling center near Socastee that afternoon around the time that a small puppy was discovered in the machine.

The person, described as a white female between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall and 240 pounds, is described as neither a suspect nor a person of interest in the case. However, investigators say they are trying to identify her in connection with their investigation. The woman was wearing jean shorts and a light shirt and had her hair pulled back. She was also driving a black full-size truck.

Those handling the investigation believe the dog, which was rescued from the machinery, "appeared" in the compactor between 3 p.m. and 3:17 p.m. Now, it's being cared for by Horry County Police Department Environmental Services officers.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is urged to contact Horry County 911 at 843-248-1520, the crime tip line at 843-915-8477, or the crime tip inbox at crimetips@horrycounty.org.

