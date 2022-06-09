Those handling the investigation believe the dog, which was rescued from the machinery, "appeared" in the compactor between 3 p.m. and 3:17 p.m.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators are trying to understand how, over a 17-minute period on Thursday, a puppy ended up in a county trash compactor - and they believe a woman seen in the area may be key to finding out.

The Horry County Police Department has released a basic description of a woman who was in the area of the County Solid Waste Authority's recycling center near Socastee that afternoon around the time that a small puppy was discovered in the machine.

The person, described as a white female between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall and 240 pounds, is described as neither a suspect nor a person of interest in the case. However, investigators say they are trying to identify her in connection with their investigation. The woman was wearing jean shorts and a light shirt and had her hair pulled back. She was also driving a black full-size truck.

Those handling the investigation believe the dog, which was rescued from the machinery, "appeared" in the compactor between 3 p.m. and 3:17 p.m. Now, it's being cared for by Horry County Police Department Environmental Services officers.