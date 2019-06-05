CANCÚN, Quintana Roo — The friend of a Minnesota man who died while on vacation in Mexico now says it's possible his injuries may have been caused by a fall from a balcony.

Artem Moskovkin, 30, was found unconscious Saturday morning in a garden area near his resort. On Sunday, he passed away from his injuries.

On Monday, Artem's friend who was with him on vacation, Igor Sapego, said resort staff believes Artem fell from his third-story hotel balcony and crawled to the spot where he was found. And after staff showed Sapego photos of what they found Saturday morning, he believes that scenario is possible.

RELATED: Minnesota veteran killed while on vacation in Mexico

Sapego said Artem was found in a garden with bushes and trees at least 30 feet from the building. But Sapego said the spot where Artem's pants were found supports the theory that they may have come off if he was crawling while injured and disoriented after the fall.

According to Sapego, the autopsy has not been released and police still haven't gone to the resort to investigate, but it the hotel staff have done some investigating of their own.

And their conclusion has led Artem's brother who flew down to Mexico after the incident to change his mind about what might have happened.

"It all looks like there is no foul play in this," Artem's brother Sergey Moskovkin said on Monday.

Sapego hasn't ruled out foul play, but now says he now believes it's possible a fall caused the injuries.

Artem Moskivkin, an Iraq war veteran, died while on vacation in Cancun.

Igor Moskivkin

Artem was staying at the Iberostar Selection Paraíso Maya, an all-inclusive resort on the Riviera Maya, south of Cancun.

His brother told KARE 11 that Artem had broken ribs, punctured lungs, and it looked like blood was no longer flowing to one leg.

Igor Moskovkin and Sapego are both still angry about the issue of lack of medical care, regardless of the cause of death.

Artem's friend had to start a GoFundMe page, because he says the doctors wouldn't perform life-saving surgery unless they were paid first.

"They asked for a down payment of $8,000, which nobody had on them so they just transferred him to a general public hospital," Igor Moskovkin said.

The GoFundMe has now been converted to a funeral fund.