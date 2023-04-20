DeSantis vows to do something 'forceful' against Iran for supporting Hamas attacks

The governor called for a forceful response against Hamas and Iran while touting Florida's relationship with Israel.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Jewish faith leaders at the Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside to denounce the attacks against Israeli civilians by Hamas militants, express full support for the state of Israel and call for retaliation against Iran for sponsoring the Hamas attacks.

After an opening prayer, DeSantis took to the podium with a sign that read "Stand with Israel. Sanction Iran." He began by condemning the attacks by Hamas, which he described as "one of the worst terrorist attacks in the history of not just Israel, but the modern world."

"You have barbarians from Hamas, funded by the Iranian regime, murdering elderly, children, raping women, doing things that are really indescribable," DeSantis said.

On Israel's counter-attacks

DeSantis then said that Israel had not only a right but a duty to defend itself with overwhelming force.

"You're going to start hearing people say that Israel is now to blame. That Israel is acting disproportionately. The United Nations may even do something. Americans need to stand firm. There is no moral equivalence between Israel defending itself and Hamas terrorists committing atrocities against civilians," the governor said.



DeSantis may have been referring to criticisms aimed at Israel's decision to cut off electricity, food and water to Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Palestinian authorities have said that at least 704 people have been killed in Gaza, including 140 children, and more than 3,720 others have been wounded by Israel's retaliatory attacks on the city.

In a speech made earlier today, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Hamas to end their attacks and to release all hostages.

U.N. Secretary General @antonioguterres:



“I recognize the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people. But nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians,” the U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres told… pic.twitter.com/oyKtT7yXkQ — Pamela Falk CBS News Correspondent United Nations (@PamelaFalk) October 10, 2023

On Biden's response

DeSantis also attacked the Biden administration for its response to the conflict, specifically citing a tweet posted and then later deleted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which called for a ceasefire on both sides.

"You get a massive terror attack, and you're just supposed to sit there?" DeSantis said. "If Hamas simply laid down their arms tomorrow, that would result in peace. If Israel laid its arms down, it would result in the destruction of the Jewish state."

Blinken's tweet was initially posted on Saturday, Oct. 7, before the conflict had really escalated. It was subsequently replaced by a post supporting Israel's right to defend itself.

The Biden administration has declared its full support of Israel, releasing a joint statement with other world leaders condemning the Hamas attacks.

On Iran

DeSantis suggested that the U.S. should refuse to do any business with Iran and end any policies that enrich Iran's economy or loosen sanctions.

"What Iran uses money for is to fund terrorism. They send it to Hezbollah or Hamas. Yes, Iran was involved in orchestrating this attack," DeSantis said.

While Iran has publicly denied any involvement in the attacks, they have also publicly praised Hamas for their assault. And a spokesperson for Hamas said that Iran was an ally that supported its attack on Israel.

DeSantis announced that Florida's next legislative session would include proposals to increase state sanctions on Iran, block Iranian-owned businesses in the state, and expand prohibitions on state investments in Iranian businesses in the financial, construction, technology, mining, textile, shipping and port building sectors.

On Florida's Jewish and Israeli-American communities

DeSantis ended his speech by touting Florida's ties to the state of Israel, citing a trade mission that brought delegates from Florida to multiple countries, including Israel. He also cited the state's shared economic, academic, and cultural ties and touted laws passed by his administration to combat antisemitism.