Tampa Bay Jewish, Palestinian communities react to Israel-Gaza conflict

As the Israel-Gaza conflict erupts into war after an attack by Hamas, both groups say they pray for a peace that feels out of reach.

TAMPA, Fla. — Israel enters another day of tension after Hamas launched surprise attacks from Gaza this weekend.

Monday evening, the Israeli military said it has largely gained control in the nation's south. Leaders in the country are stepping up airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, also ordering it be sealed off from food, fuel and other supplies. This as Hamas continues to fire rockets across the border.

At least 900 Israelis were killed during this weekend's attacks by Hamas and at least 11 Americans were also killed. In Gaza on Monday night, nearly 700 people have lost their lives. Now, leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and U.S. released a joint statement expressing their support for Israel and condemnation of Hamas.

Locally, those connected to both Israel and Palestine say they're shocked by what they're seeing and fear what's to come.

Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski, director of Chabad Activities in South Tampa, said, "It's beyond comprehension," drawing parallels to what he's seeing in Israel with the holocaust and 9/11.

"If you consider how small a country like Israel is, to have more than 900 of their families, men, women and children murdered and butchered, is on a scale that's unimaginable," Dubrowski said.

Monday evening, Dubrowski held a special service to pray for peace in Israel.

"We need to reaffirm our faith, our tradition, our faith in God and our faith in each other. Now, more than ever, our country, our homeland needs our support," Dubrowski said.

As images of the deadly conflict reach the Tampa Bay area, some Palestinians here say they're not surprised by the chaos.

"It was only a matter of time before something big like this happened," said Ali Abukhdeir of Tampa, who is Palestinian. "You know, you can't take freedom away from a whole group of people and expect them to be OK with it."

Abukhdeir still has family in Jerusalem, and while he opposes the brutality of the attacks, he says the treatment of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel was unsustainable.

"You don't let them leave, you limit their food, their supplies, their medicine, everything. It's only a matter of time before something like this was to happen," Abukhdeir said.

Abukhdeir said while "true peace" may not be possible right now, he's hopeful for the future.