Bryce Richardson said his 7-year-old son was thrown out of the trailer. He found his wife and his 2-year-old sandwiched by the collapsed walls and the mattress.

HOUSTON — A family in Southwest Fort Bend County is recovering after a terrifying ordeal Tuesday.

The Beasley couple and their three children were sleeping when a tornado lifted their trailer and tossed it around several times.

The Richardson family is recovering from injuries caused by the EF-1 tornado.

Bryce Richardson said the winds picked the trailer up and flipped it at least five times.

He said his 7-year-old son Lincoln was thrown out of the trailer. He found his wife and his two-year-old sandwiched by the collapsed walls and the mattress. His 4-year-old was protected by another mattress. They were all taken to the hospital.

The family has nothing left, but Bryce is now trying to pick up whatever he can to help comfort his kids after going through such a traumatic experience.

He's grateful they still have each other and believes angels were watching over them -- especially the 7-year-old boy.

"I can't believe he was in the storm, he was 20 yards away from the trailer, didn’t have life-threatening injuries. It’s just a blessing," Bryce said.

Seven-year-old Lincoln has multiple fractures and had to undergo surgery but is expected to be OK.

Bryce has over 60 cuts and an eye injury. His wife Sonya just got out of surgery today after breaking her back. Doctors had to put a metal rod in. His youngest son and daughter escaped with only bumps and bruises.

Fortunately, their oldest daughter was not inside the home when the tornado hit.

And their dogs, cats, and chickens all survived.

But the Richardsons literally have only the clothes on their backs.