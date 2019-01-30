MINNEAPOLIS — Parts of the Midwest are feeling their coldest temperatures in more than two decades, and the weather is so chilly that beer cannot be delivered in some parts of the region.

According to CNN, kegged beer in trucks actually froze Tuesday before temperatures even dropped to their lowest levels.

The Minnesota Beer Wholesalers Association told CNN most distributors aren't delivering in the Twin Cities, where meteorologists at our sister-station KARE11 report the temperatures were between -25 and -30.

AccuWeather says a regular beer with 5-percent alcohol by volume usually freezes somewhere in the range of 26 to 29 degrees Fahrenheit. So, these temperatures virtually guarantee frozen brews.

"The time it takes for a beer to freeze depends on the starting temperature of the beer and the temperature of its surroundings," Karl Siebert, professor of biochemistry and director of the Brewing Program at Cornell University, told AccuWeather.

