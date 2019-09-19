Merriam-Webster's dictionary announced the addition of a new entry to the definition of the pronoun, "they."

The fourth entry now reads: used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.

The nonbinary pronoun they had been added to the dictionary.

Nonbinary means relating to or being a person who identifies with or expresses a gender identity that is neither entirely male nor entirely female.

The additional definition of "they" comes just days after singer Sam Smith announced on Instagram a decision to use gender-neutral they/them pronouns.

The new definition of "they" is one of more than 530 words added to the Merriam Webster dictionary this week. Other news words include sesh, Escape room, and dad joke.

Earlier this year, 10News interviewed a family raising a "theyby."

Instead of "boy" or "girl," gender-neutral babies are known as "theybies". "Theybies" refer to babies without a known sex.

This parenting philosophy means only the parents and trusted caregivers know the baby's anatomy. They believe the gender part comes later and is left up to the child.

