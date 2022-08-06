Jan. 6 committee public hearing begins Thursday

It's the first of at least six hearings that will take place over the next several weeks.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It's been over a year since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and beginning Thursday, the House committee leading the investigation will go public with its findings.

It's the first of at least six hearings that will take place over the next several weeks. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

Thursday's hearing will go live at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday from a large House office building in the U.S. Capitol complex. You will be able to watch live on 10 Tampa Bay, our website and through our social media accounts.

"The committee will present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, and provide the American people an initial summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power. The committee will also preview additional hearings," according to the official Jan. 6 Committee website.

The committee is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans. The group plans to reveal new information from the investigation, however, it's not clear exactly what that will entail. Lawmakers are also expected to focus part of the first hearing on far-right extremists who broke into the building that day. However, Thursday's hearing is expected to be the table-setter for the rest of the subsequent hearings.

British filmmaker Nick Quested who recorded video during the storming of the Capitol, Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer and other witnesses are expected to testify during the hearings.