Johnson & Johnson is voluntarily recalling a small batch of baby powder sold in the United States.

According to a press release, the recall comes after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration test found traces of asbestos in samples from a single bottle purchased from an online retailer.

The company is recalling lot #22318RB of Johnson's Baby Powder, which was produced and shipped in the U.S. in 2018.

Johnson & Johnson said they do not know if cross-contamination led to a false positive, if the sample tested came from a bottle with an intact seal or if the sample was prepared in a controlled environment.

Additionally, the company said in a press release that it does not know if the product was authentic or counterfeit.

In this April 19, 2010, file photo, Johnson's baby powder is squeezed from its container.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson agrees to nearly $117 million settlement over pelvic mesh devices

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson, Risperdal maker hit with $8B verdict

The recall from J&J comes a day after the company agreed to pay nearly $117 million to settle litigation over its marketing of trans-vaginal surgical mesh devices. Last week, a Philadelphia jury awarded $8 billion in punitive damages against J&J after their drug was linked to the abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys.

In addition, J&J still has thousands of outstanding lawsuits claiming patients were harmed by products including baby powder, opioid painkillers and prescription drugs.