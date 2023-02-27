Family shares Jansen Panettiere's cause of death

The 28-year-old actor, and younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, died earlier this month.

WASHINGTON — Actor Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, died of an enlarged heart, according to a statement from his family.

Panettiere died suddenly over Presidents Day weekend at the age of 28.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” his mother, Lesley Vogel, father, Skip Panettiere, and sister said in a statement to multiple media outlets including ABC News and Fox News.

Five years younger than his sister, Panettiere followed his older sibling into acting in the early 2000s. He appeared in a number of children's television shows and made-for-TV movies, including voicing Truman X on Nickelodeon's "The X's" and other roles in "Even Stevens," "Tiger Cruise," and "Ice Age: The Meltdown." He continued to act through 2022 and was involved in a number of upcoming projects, according to his IMDB page.

Though he is most recognized for his acting, Panettiere's Instagram page shows he was passionate about making art and had started selling his artwork.

In the statement shared Monday, Panettiere's family referenced his love of the arts.

"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the statement said. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

His family also thanked fans for their support and asked for privacy while they mourned him.

"We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning," the statement reads. "We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

According to a bio on Panettiere's website, his art was a way to cope with anxiety and depression.

"After spending time in LA as an adult he was ridden with terrible anxiety and depression; this period in his life eventually produced a spiritual clarity that drove him to start painting his problems, one by one," his website bio states. "With more than 50 pieces, Jansen continues to heal himself as well as others with his visceral and emotive work."