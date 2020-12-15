Reports: Biden to pick Granholm for energy secretary

Jennifer Granholm dealt with the auto industry as Michigan governor, reportedly seen as plus in the push to get more electric vehicles on the road.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as Secretary of Energy, according to multiple reports.

Granholm was governor of Michigan from 2003 to 2010 and was the first woman to serve in that role.

According to the state of Michigan website, Granholm worked to pursue measures to change the state to a more green, clean energy producer. As Secretary of Energy, Granholm would be a key player in the efforts to combat climate change.

Politico notes Granholm is experienced in dealing with the auto industry, seen as a plus in the effort to produce more electric vehicles and charging stations nationwide.