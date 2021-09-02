Alex Trebek's family, 'Jeopardy!' donates late host's wardrobe to charity

A 'Jeopardy!' producer said donating the wardrobe to those working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to honor a request Alex made on his last day on set.

WASHINGTON — "Jeopardy!" announced Tuesday that a significate portion of the late Alex Trebek's wardrobe has been donated to The Doe Fund, a charity that helps underserved Americans with histories of addiction and incarceration gain vocational training, housing and other life improving services.

"Jeopardy!" Executive Producer, Mike Richards, said in a statement that “during his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering. Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.”

It was Trebek's son Matthew, a supporter of The Doe Fund, who made the suggestion to donate the legendary host's TV wardrobe.

The donation included 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas, and 3 pairs of dress slacks, the show said.

The clothing will go to charity participants in their reentry program called "Ready, Willing and Able" and will be worn on job interviews.

The Doe Fund's president, Harriet McDonald, said the organization is so grateful to the Trebek family's "commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us"

She added that her husband George McDonald, Doe Fund's founder and president for 35 years, passed away last week, so she understands the personal loss Trebek's children, Matt and Jean, are facing.

"I'm thankful that George got to see Alex's suits delivered to the people we serve before he left us. This generous gift honors the legacies of both men, and I know they're smiling down on us," Harriet McDonald said.