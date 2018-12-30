BALTIMORE — A jetway reportedly collapsed at least partially Saturday at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Six people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the airport.

BWI tweeted that there was a partial equipment failure of a jet bridge at Gate E-10.

WUSA's Adam Longo, citing a purported eyewitness, said it was not a complete collapse. The witness said there was a hole at the bottom of the jetway. A jetway is the bridge that takes passengers from the gate to the plane.

🚨BREAKING 3 🚨

Jetway collapse at BWI airport.

Purported eyewitness claims not a complete collapse.

She just deplaned.

Says there is a hole in the bottom of the jetway where you see that bright light in the pic.

Unknown on injuries or severity. pic.twitter.com/Vk2y89lt9o — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) December 30, 2018

Twitter user @PJPressesPlay posted a video on the social networking site that appears to show a firetruck on the scene.

I was in the plane the jetway fell from. Here’s video of a fireman bringing a ladder in to let the medic off. pic.twitter.com/2Q3dPcnAfw — PJ Yerman (@PJPressesPlay) December 30, 2018

Anne Arundel First Alert, a news outlet that operates out of Annapolis, Maryland, wrote on Facebook that officials were, "escorting a patient off the plane, the stairs mechanical system collapsed.".

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

USA TODAY contributed to this story