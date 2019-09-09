ATLANTA — President Jimmy Carter is turning 95 years old in a few weeks, and you can help him celebrate!

Carter - now the oldest living former president of the United States - marks the milestone birthday Oct. 1. The Carter Center, the peace and human rights advocating organization founded by the former president, posted on its website about how the public can wish Carter a happy birthday.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is turning 95 on Oct. 1," the Center said.

"Please help us celebrate this special occasion by sharing a personal message or birthday wish below."

Wishes have already been flooding in from across the US - and the globe - from Michigan to Arizona to Florida and Liberia, in Africa.

The former president from Georgia has had quite the year.

Over the summer, he received tenure from Emory University, where he's taught for decades since leaving office nearly four decades ago. He also was honored with the first-ever George H. W. Bush Award for Statesmanship in U.S.-China Relations.

And though he's approaching 95 years old, he and wife Rosalynn, who recently turned 92, aren't letting age stop them. They both continue their work with Habitat for Humanity, an organization they have been involved with for more than 35 years.

Since 1984, President and Mrs. Carter have traveled around the world with Habitat to build and improve homes. For 35 years they have worked alongside more than 103,000 volunteers in 14 countries to help build, renovate or repair 4,331 homes.

The couple is taking their work belts and hammers to an upcoming Habitat build in Nashville in October.

It comes just months after Carter had surgery to repair a hip he broke in a fall on his way to go turkey hunting.

