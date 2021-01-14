Joanne Rogers, widow of Mister Rogers, dies at 92

In 2019, she was awarded the George Romero Legacy Award for helping a new generation of filmmakers and artists.

PITTSBURGH — Joanne Rogers, the widow of children's television icon Mister Rogers, has died, according to Fred Rogers Productions.

The company sharing on Twitter that it was deeply saddened by the 92-year-old's passing.

"The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions," it wrote.

Joanne helped carry on her husband's legacy after the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" star died of cancer in 2003.

"Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her," the production company added.

In 2019, Joanne was awarded the George Romero Legacy Award at the Steeltown Entertainment 2019 Elly Awards for helping a new generation of filmmakers and artists, according to CBS affiliate KDKA.

(1/2) Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers. The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions. pic.twitter.com/ZgrxtAHHW8 — Fred Rogers Productions (@FredRogersPro) January 14, 2021