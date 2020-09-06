Joe Biden delivers solemn message at Houston George Floyd funeral

As Biden addressed the audience he said, "Ladies and Gentlemen, we’ve got to deal with the denial of the promise of this nation to so many people for so long. This is about who we are, what we believe, and maybe most important, who we want to be. To ensure that all men and women are not only created equal but treated equally."



The former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate spoke to Floyd's family saying, "In looking through your eyes, we should all be asking ourselves why the answer is often too cruel and painful. Why, in this nation, do too many black Americans — wake up knowing they could lose their life — in the course of living their life?"