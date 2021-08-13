Potentially armed person at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling prompts lockdown

The base announced that the individual is described as a black male with a medium build, wearing blue or green pants, a white tank top and possibly carrying a bag.

WASHINGTON — A lockdown is currently in progress after a potentially armed person was said to be at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, according to the base's Facebook page.

D.C. Police said that they are on the scene alongside Military police and are searching for the suspect after they received reports of shots fired. Police have confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

The base briefly said there may be two suspects, but shortly after corrected their statement to specify that there is only one. They announced that the individual currently being searched for is described as a black male with a medium build, wearing blue or green pants, a white tank top and possibly carrying a bag. "Do not go looking for the individual," they posted.

The armed suspect is thought to have run onto the base, prompting the lockdown, according to MPD. The base posted on Facebook that the last known location of the individual was on the south side near Blanchard Barracks.

"If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN. If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent. If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT," the Facebook post reads.

The 1,018-acre military base is located in Southeast D.C., according to their website. The installation is situated between the Potomac and Anacostia rivers, off of Interstate 295 in the Anacostia and Congress Heights areas.