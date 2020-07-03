ST. LOUIS — It was no joke. A Missouri man was reportedly arrested after police say he live-streamed himself making threats.

“I’m going to start killing people until this reaches a thousand [viewers], and once it reaches a thousand, I’m going to go out in public and I’m going to kill more,” Garnier allegedly said on Facebook, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“Yes I’m doing this for attention, but the attention I seek is to take over the world.”

Fox News reports Garnier allegedly started the nearly hour-long livestream by speaking into the camera while putting on his costume. Then, according to the reports, police say he smoked a pipe while driving to the St. Louis Galleria mall.

That’s where he was reportedly stopped by security and asked to leave.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, he told the people watching his livestream that he wasn’t armed “except all these bombs.”

The paper reported Garnier was arrested while his livestream was still rolling and charged with making a terrorist threat.

