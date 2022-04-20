Jon Stewart backing final push to help veterans exposed to toxins while serving

Jon Stewart has been an avid advocate for veterans impacted by burn pit exposure in Iraq and Afghanistan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been more than a decade since the federal government was made aware of the various cancers and illnesses veterans were being diagnosed with, likely caused by exposure to burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since then, countless veterans have died and there is yet to be comprehensive legislation that offers help.

Celebrity comedian Jon Stewart has become a powerful voice for struggling veterans using his influence to educate and inform the public. Wednesday, Stewart spoke with 10 Tampa Bay reporter Liz Crawford about the Honoring Our PACT Act, legislation that would ensure veterans who get sick due to toxic exposures get the care and benefits they need and deserve.

What are burn pits?

Burn pits were burning holes in the ground used in Iraq and Afghanistan as a way to eliminate waste like chemicals, ammunition, oil and other items they needed to get rid of. Many veterans have described it as a burning hole of toxic waste.

Through his relationships with veterans, Jon Stewart learned some pits took up 10 acres and were right next to the base where soldiers would breathe in the toxins.

"Black thick smoke, toxic," Stewart said. "It burnt plastic, trash, and body parts, and biomedical waste, and ammunition, and whatever nasty thing they needed to get rid of."

When heroes returned home

In most instances, the impact of inhaling toxic burn pits showed up months or years after veterans returned home.

In 2018, Lauren Price, a veteran from New Port Richey, Florida, told 10 Tampa Bay burn pits were the least of their worries while serving, adding, "We were there during the worst," Price said. "It was the most fatalities in Iraq. We were losing a truck with five people every single week out of our brigade. You figured you’d get blown up.”

She made it back to Florida, however, within months of coming home, Price noticed she was having respiratory problems and would get winded very easily. During that 2018 interview with 10 Tampa Bay, Lauren Price said, "I had no idea that the thing I would come home to deal with would be literally I can’t breathe.”

Price passed away from an unknown cancer in 2021

Getting medical treatment

This is the infuriating part.

This sounds like common sense. Soldiers inhaling toxins led to a wide range of cancer, respiratory illnesses, asthma, and other ailments. Let's ensure they get the medical care they need to heal or extend their life.

But that's now how the Department of Veterans Affairs works. In many cases, in order for a veteran to receive medical care, benefits, treatment, etc., there must be a direct link between service and ailment.

The government has yet to make that link in a comprehensive and encompassing way.

Offering veterans exposed to toxic burn pits "presumptive status" while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan would give vets immediate access to medical care and disability compensation benefits.

It could be the difference between an early screening that detects stage 1 cancer or a late-stage, terminal cancer diagnosis due to delays, red tape and backlog.

"The Pentagon knew it was incredibly dangerous for the soldiers," Stewart said. "I've seen the memos. The VA knew. Yet still, they denied service connection."

Why deny our heroes?

That's the million dollar question. (Or billion dollar...)

Over the years, many veterans have called out the government for turning their backs on them when they come home.

Jon Stewart thinks it's about money.

"They always got money to go to war, $6 trillion on a credit card and where do they balance that budget?" Stewart begged. "On the backs of veterans when they come home and they’re sick and they need help. It’s pathetic, it’s outrageous, and it’s immoral.".

Years ago, Lauren Price and her husband, James, also a veteran exposed to burn pits, were so disgusted with the process, they made it their mission to help other veterans who came home with illnesses caused by toxic exposures.

"What she could do for other veterans and their families was the priority," James Price said.

Prior to her death, Lauren founded Veteran Warriors aimed at helping fellow vets navigate the red tape and understand the process of getting the medical benefits they deserved. She testified before Congress numerous times fighting for burn pit veterans and their families and met Jon Stewart along the way.

What now?

Jon Stewart and nearly 70 veteran organizations, including the Wounded Warrior Project and Veteran Warriors, are advocating for the passage of the Honoring Our PACT Act – legislation currently pending in the U.S. Senate that would ensure that veterans who get sick due to toxic exposures receive the care and benefits they need and deserve.

“For years, millions of post-9/11 veterans were exposed to open-air burn pits,” Wounded Warrior Project CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington said at a news conference in Jacksonville.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio supports the legislation, saying in a tweet, "It's time to get this done."