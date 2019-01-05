The Jonas Brothers have announced the dates for their North American tour. The sibling trio will perform in 40 cities beginning August 7.
The tour will come two months after the brothers release their highly anticipated fifth album, "Happiness Begins," on June 7. They'll kick off their first performance in Miami on Aug. 7 and end in Los Angeles on Oct. 20. The brothers will visit cities including Tampa, Atlanta, D.C. and St Louis. Their tour will also include a performance at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.
Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will open for the band.
"The moment we've all been waiting for...the #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU!" they said in an announcement on Twitter. "Can't wait to bring this show to life and hit the road with @beberexha and @jordanmcgraw!"
American Express Card members can buy tickets on presale starting May 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can also register for presale tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform to purchase tickets on May 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Not all members who register will be able to purchase a presale ticket. General public onsale tickets will be available on May 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Check out the full list of dates here:
August 7 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
August 9 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
August 10 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
August 12 -- Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
August 14 -- Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 15 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
August 17 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 18 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 21 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 23 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 27 -- Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
August 29 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 31 -- Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 3 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 5 -- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
September 7 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 8 -- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
September 10 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
September 13 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
September 14 -- St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 16 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 17 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
September 19 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 22 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
September 25 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
September 26 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 27 -- San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 29 -- Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 1 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 3 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 5 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
October 6 -- Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
October 8 -- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 11 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
October 12 -- Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 13 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 15 -- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
October 17 -- San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
October 18 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 20 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl