The deputy, Juan "Johnny" Ruiz, has been on life support since being attacked by Clinton Hurley on Saturday morning.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

The Maricopa County deputy who was attacked by a man named Clinton Hurley is expected to be taken off of life support after never regaining consciousness after the attack, county sheriff Paul Penzone said.

The incident happened Saturday morning as Ruiz was transporting Hurley, who was being processed on felony warrants, to the county, Penzone said.

The attack triggered a manhunt for Hurley that ended when he was shot by a homeowner around 6:30 p.m. when he attempted to enter a home near Buckeye and Wintersburg roads in Tonopah.

Detectives are still looking for one of the vehicles, a 2016 Gray KIA Optima with California license plate 7TLD075, the suspect stole on Saturday while fleeing from police.

"As a selfless public servant, and with his family feeling the same way, they have made the decision that they will be donating his organs," Penzone said.

MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone giving an update on the deputy who was attacked by a suspect over the weekend. Deputy’s name is Juan Johnny Ruiz. Penzone says he’s been on life support & won’t recover. His family is deciding to donate his organs. @12News #12news pic.twitter.com/YxqiOMXyYF — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) October 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News