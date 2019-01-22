DES MOINES, Iowa — A state judge has struck down Iowa's restrictive "fetal heartbeat" abortion law, a week after a similar law was proposed in Florida.

Judge Michael Huppert on Tuesday found the law unconstitutional. He concluded that the Iowa Supreme Court's earlier decisions that affirm a woman's fundamental right to an abortion would include the new law passed last year.

The law would ban once a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy. It would have been the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation. But the legal challenge by abortion providers Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the Emma Goldman Clinic had halted it from taking effect last July.

Supporters of the law are likely to ask the Iowa Supreme Court to hear an appeal of Huppert's ruling.

Last week, HB 235 was introduced in the Florida House which would make it a third-degree felony to perform abortions "when a fetal heartbeat is detected."

The bill would also prohibit the state government and local governments from giving funds to organizations that own or operate clinics that perform abortions. Exceptions would be clinics that only perform abortions on fetuses that are conceived through rape or incest or are medically necessary to save the life of the woman.

