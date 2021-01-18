Who are Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff?

The couple met on a blind date roughly seven years ago.

WASHINGTON — History was made in August 2020 when then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden chose Sen. Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate.

On Jan. 20, Harris will make history again as she becomes the first woman, first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to be sworn in as vice president of the United States.

On that day, standing beside her on the steps of the Capitol, Doug Emhoff will also be making history. Emhoff, Harris' husband, will become the country's first second gentleman

But, who are they?

Born in Oakland, California, on Oct. 20 1964, Harris was the daughter of immigrants. Her Jamaican father is a professor emeritus at Stanford University, and her mother was a cancer researcher from India. The couple was active in the Civil Rights movement before divorcing when Harris and her sister Maya were children.

On the other side of the country, in Brooklyn, New York, one week before Harris' birth, Doug Emhoff was born. His family later moved to New Jersey and then Los Angeles when Emhoff was in high school. He later attended the University of Southern California.

Harris earned a bachelor's degree in political science and economics from Howard University. She received her law degree from UC Hastings College of Law.

Both Harris and Emhoff have careers in law. Emhoff is a lawyer specializing in entertainment and intellectual property law, but Harris took a more political route. She served as San Francisco district attorney from 2004-2011 before becoming California's attorney general.

In 2017, Harris was sworn in as the second Black woman and first South Asian- American senator in U.S. history.

Harris and Emhoff were married in 2014, roughly a year after meeting on a blind date.

While they have had no children together, Emhoff has two children from a previous marriage - Cole and Ella. They call Harris "Momala."