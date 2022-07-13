VP Kamala Harris to visit MacDill Air Force Base

The visit comes days after a U.S. drone strike conducted by U.S. Central Command, headquartered in Tampa, killed the leader of the Islamic State group.

ORLANDO, Fla — Following a trip to Orlando, Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will travel to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa to meet with servicemembers and attend a briefing.

The vice president is scheduled to receive a briefing from United States Central Command Commander (USCENTCOM) General Michael E. Kurilla, U.S. Special Operations Commander (USSOCOM) General Richard D. Clarke, and other USCENTCOM and USSOCOM leaders.

The visit comes days after a U.S. drone strike conducted by U.S. Central Command, headquartered in Tampa, killed the leader of the Islamic State group Maher al-Agal in Syria on Tuesday, CENTCOM spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay.

Syria is part of CENTCOM’s Area of Responsibility which includes Syria, Iran, Afghanistan and Iraq.