'I need a hug' | Deputy embraces driver after stop for speeding

Sometimes all you need is a hug. A motorist was stopped recently for speeding, and he explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal challenges. After addressing the reason for the stop, Dep. Bussell offered words of encouragement to make sure the driver made it to his final destination. The men and women of the #JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles. We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you. #communityfirst #allinthistogether #givegrace #service