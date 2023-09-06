'I need a hug' | Deputy embraces driver after stop for speeding

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas — A sheriff's deputy in Kansas gave encouragement to a man who opened up about his personal challenges during a traffic stop.
According to a Facebook post by the Johnson County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office, Deputy Bussell had stopped the man for speeding last month. The post showed a body camera video of the traffic stop.
After talking about the stop with the driver, the man explained he was having some difficulties in his personal life and made a request.
"Can I have a hug? I need a hug," the man said. "Can I have a hug please?"
"Sure," the deputy replied.
"I don't mean to bother you, but I'm sorry," the driver said.
"No, you're good man," the deputy said.
After embracing the man, Bussell said, "I promise you, it's going to get better."
He then made sure the driver made it to his final destination, according to the post.