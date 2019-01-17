Vice President Mike Pence’s wife is back to teaching art at a Virginia Christian school that has strict LGBTQ rules, according to CBS News.

Karen Pence works at the Immanuel Christian School, where CBS News reports LGBTQ students and employees are banned.

An employment application for the Immanuel Christian School in northern Virginia says the campus prohibits workers from engaging in homosexual activity, and the school doesn’t condone “transgender identity.”

A lot of those thoughts are echoed in a parent agreement that says the school will not admit students who participate in or condone homosexual activity.

The agreement reads in part:

"I understand that the school reserves the right, within its sole discretion, to refuse admission to an applicant or to discontinue enrollment of a student if the atmosphere or conduct within a particular home, the activities of a parent or guardian, or the activities of the student are counter to, or are in opposition to, the biblical lifestyle the school teaches. This includes, but is not limited to contumacious behavior, divisive conduct, and participating in, supporting, or condoning sexual immorality, homosexual activity or bi-sexual activity, promoting such practices, or being unable to support the moral principles of the school."

CBS News said requirements like this are common in Christian schools. Immanuel Christian School specifically bans all sexual activity outside of marriage, as well as homosexual sexual activity.

CBS News reported Mrs. Pence taught at the Virginia school for 12 years while her husband was in Congress.

