nation-world

Reports: Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of Hank Williams Jr., dies in car crash

Williams-Dunning's car crossed a highway median and rolled over, according to reports.
Hank Williams Jr. performs during the recording of a promo for NFL Monday Night Football in Winter Park, Fla., Thursday, July 14, 2011.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., has died in a car accident, according to reports from The Tennessean and WKRN.

Citing highway police, both news outlets reported that 27-year-old Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe around 7:45 p.m. along Highway 79 near Antioch Road in Tennessee, which crossed a median and rolled over. 

The SUV, which was towing a boat, traveled across the northbound lanes before stopping, according to the reports. 

Dunning's 29-year-old husband Tyler Dunning was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, reports said.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.